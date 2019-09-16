XFS: Reddick wins regular-season finale, playoff field set

(MRN) Tyler Reddick stretched his fuel mileage to win the NASCAR Xfinity regular-season finale in Saturday’s Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who clinched the regular-season title mid-way through Stage 2, went 70 laps after crew chief Randall Burnett made the strategy call to go after the win and hold off the dominant car of Christopher Bell.

“That was nerve racking to say the least, the last three laps I started losing fuel pressure,” Reddick said. “It was stumbling so I didn’t think I was going to make it running the fence. Christopher Bell had an unreal fast race car today but we were able to get fuel and tires and save a lot. It allowed us to run really fast laps there before we had on tires at the end to keep us in front of him.”

Reddick last pitted on Lap 130 under caution and restarted 15th with four fresh tires. He led the final 30 laps when Bell pitted on Lap 170.

Bell led 154 laps, his most on a 1.5-mile track, but was forced to settle for second.

Brandon Jones, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five. Allgaier, who led 15 laps, has now finished in the top 10 in the last 10 races this season, the longest active streak.

Noah Gragson, Gray Gaulding, John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst and Elliott Sadler, who was making his final NASCAR start, rounded out the top 10.

Ryan Sieg’s car failed post-race inspection and was he was disqualified, moving from 14th to 38th-place in the finishing order. He still will make the playoffs on points.

Bell will be the No. 1 seed (2,055) in the playoffs and leads Custer and Reddick in the standings by 11 points after the reset.

“I am pumped for it,” Custer said about the playoffs. “I think all the playoff tracks we will be strong and I think all the other teams should look out for us.”

Austin Cindric (2,017), Chase Briscoe (2,012), Allgaier (2,012(, Michael Annett (2,009), Gragson (2,005), Jones (2,004), Justin Haley (2,003), Sieg (2,001) and Nemechek (2,000) round out the playoff field.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 54 Running 30 2 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 200 55 Running 154 3 6 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 44 Running 0 4 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 47 Running 0 5 3 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 50 Running 15 6 36 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 200 31 Running 0 7 16 08 Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 199 30 Running 0 8 13 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 199 35 Running 0 9 15 18 Riley Herbst(i) Toyota 199 0 Running 0 10 8 10 Elliott Sadler Chevrolet 199 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 26: Las Vegas

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Christopher Bell 6 17 18 4 2055 0 15 55 2 Cole Custer 6 13 18 6 2044 -11 6 44 3 Tyler Reddick 5 20 22 3 2044 -11 4 44 4 Austin Cindric 2 10 18 3 2017 -38 1 17 5 Chase Briscoe # 1 9 20 0 2012 -43 2 12 6 Justin Allgaier 0 11 18 0 2012 -43 5 12 7 Michael Annett 1 5 15 1 2009 -46 1 9 8 Noah Gragson # 0 7 17 0 2005 -50 1 5 9 Brandon Jones 0 4 13 0 2004 -51 3 4 10 Justin Haley # 0 3 17 0 2003 -52 1 3 11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 9 0 2001 -54 1 1 12 John Hunter Nemechek # 0 4 13 0 2000 -55 0 0