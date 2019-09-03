XFS: Custer declared winner after Hamlin fails post-race inspection

(MRN) Cole Custer was declared the winner of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips VFW 200 after Denny Hamlin’s car failed post-race inspection.

NASCAR took away the win from Denny Hamlin, who took the checkered flag after starting at the rear in a backup car, when his his No. 18 Toyota did not meet the minimum requirement for the left-front height.

Custer was then awarded the victory, his sixth of the season, after he did not lead a lap. He crossed the finsh line .602 seconds behind Hamlin, who will now finish last in 38th place.

“I was just standing by the hauler and everybody started going around the tech shed and I got a call from my crew chief,” Custer said. “He was standing about 15 feet away from me and he was like, ‘They’re too low.’ And so it was pretty crazy. And then you’re just praying you make it through tech, so it was a strange way to win that’s for sure.”

Series points leader Tyler Reddick, who led a race-high 70 laps, wound up second for his eighth straight top five of the season.

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top five. For Earnhardt, today’s finish came in his first series start since Richmond last year.

“I had a lot of fun,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “You just never know how good you are until you come back and try it…We did alright.”

Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Gragson clinched a playoff spot on points with his finish.

Reddick now leads the point standings by 51 points over Bell.

For more, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 00 Cole Custer Ford 147 52 Running 0 2 6 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 147 53 Running 70 3 1 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 147 0 Running 50 4 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 147 47 Running 0 5 14 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet 147 41 Running 0 6 5 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 147 42 Running 0 7 7 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 147 36 Running 0 8 8 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 147 30 Running 0 9 4 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 147 43 Running 0 10 9 22 Austin Cindric Ford 147 29 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 24: Darlington

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 24 0 1062 0 0 4 4 24 2 Christopher Bell 24 0 1011 -51 51 6 13 43 3 Cole Custer 24 0 926 -136 85 6 6 36 4 Justin Allgaier 24 0 890 -172 36 0 4 4 5 Austin Cindric 24 0 858 -204 32 2 1 11 6 Chase Briscoe # 24 0 829 -233 29 1 2 7 7 Noah Gragson # 24 0 801 -261 28 0 1 1 8 Michael Annett 24 0 745 -317 56 1 1 6 9 Justin Haley # 24 0 735 -327 10 0 1 1 10 John Hunter Nemechek # 24 0 682 -380 53 0 0 0 11 Brandon Jones 24 0 669 -393 13 0 2 2 12 Ryan Sieg 24 0 647 -415 22 0 1 1 13 Gray Gaulding 24 0 528 -534 119 0 0 0 14 Jeremy Clements 24 0 518 -544 10 0 0 0