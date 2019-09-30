XFS: Allmendinger wins at Roval

(MRN) AJ Allmendinger scored the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Competing in his fifth race of the season for Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger led 20 laps and held off a number playoff drivers to capture his third career series win.

“It’s for sure challenging this race track is so fun I really enjoy it,” Allmendinger said. “It takes me back to my Champ Car days, it’s like a street course. You make a small mistake you usually huge consequences so it makes it fun to racing on but it’s very difficult. Everyone at Kaulig Racing we’ve worked hard to try to make our racecars faster, we’ve improved them from Watkins Glen until now.”

Tyler Reddick finished second, 2.4 seconds behind, for his best career road course finish.

“We’ve been getting better on these road courses and the cars have been really fast for me.” Reddick said. “But still, I lack the knowledge I need to keep myself on the safe side at the beginning of the race.”

Austin Cindric, who finished second in the first stage, was able to finish third after losing a rear shock in the final laps.

“I wish I had a chance to fight the 10 there at the end, but under caution I felt a shock mount break,” Cindric said. “The right-rear shock was clean off the race car before I even restarted the race, so I’m glad I didn’t wreck and I’m glad I finished third. I guess all of that is positive, but at the same time I felt like we had a good shot.”

Justin Allgaier finished fourth for his 12th consecutive top 10 finish this season with his JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson, in a backup car, rounding out the top five.

Alex Labbe, driving the No. 90 Chevrolet for DGM Racing, recorded a career-best finish in sixth. He also finished fourth and seventh in Stage 1 and 2, respectively.

John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Truex completed the top 10.

Custer clinched a spot in the next round of the playoffs on points as he now has a 71-point advantage on the cutoff.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 5 10 A J Allmendinger Chevrolet 67 40 Running 20 2 2 2 Tyler Reddick (P) Chevrolet 67 43 Running 1 3 3 22 Austin Cindric (P) Ford 67 45 Running 1 4 7 7 Justin Allgaier (P) Chevrolet 67 48 Running 0 5 12 9 Noah Gragson # (P) Chevrolet 67 40 Running 0 6 6 90 Alex Labbe Chevrolet 67 42 Running 0 7 14 23 John H. Nemechek # (P) Chevrolet 67 35 Running 0 8 4 00 Cole Custer (P) Ford 67 40 Running 5 9 1 98 Chase Briscoe # (P) Ford 67 47 Running 21 10 13 8 Ryan Truex Chevrolet 67 31 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 28: Charlotte

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Christopher Bell (P) 28 0 2143 0 0 7 17 62 2 Cole Custer (P) 28 0 2133 -10 10 6 7 45 3 Tyler Reddick (P) 28 0 2114 -29 19 5 4 44 4 Austin Cindric (P) 28 0 2112 -31 2 2 1 17 5 Justin Allgaier (P) 28 0 2102 -41 10 0 5 12 6 Chase Briscoe # (P) 28 1 2097 -46 5 1 3 13 7 Noah Gragson # (P) 28 1 2088 -55 9 0 1 5 8 Michael Annett (P) 28 -2 2073 -70 15 1 1 9 9 John H. Nemechek #(P) 28 2 2062 -81 0 0 0 0 10 Brandon Jones (P) 28 0 2062 -81 11 0 3 4 11 Ryan Sieg (P) 28 -1 2036 -107 26 0 1 1 12 Justin Haley # (P) 28 -1 2034 -109 2 0 1 3