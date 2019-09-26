WYSH Sports gears up for another busy weekend of football, playoff racing

Another busy sports weekend is upon us.

Thursday, from 4 to 6, join the WYSH Sports Crew at Apple Discount Drugs in South Clinton for this week’s edition of the Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show. We will be joined by Dragon defensive coordinator Corey Boatman, shine the Teacher Spotlight on the academic success the CHS football program is currently enjoying, and catch up with this week’s Dragon of the Past Sam Hagar, from the Class of 1982. We will also get another Dragon History Lesson from ET Stamey, so be sure to join us Thursday from 4 to 6 pm at Apple Discount Drugs in South Clinton.

While we are there, anyone who comes in and gets a flu shot from 4 to 6 pm will also give Apple the opportunity to give an uninsured child in Anderson County a flu shot. The flu shot is available at no charge with most insurances and very affordable if not covered.

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons and the Oak Ridge Wildcats will renew their rivalry at Blankenship Field in the Atomic City for a 58th time. Coverage begins at 7 with the Eye Center Pregame Show and continues with kickoff at 7:30 for Fox & Farley Friday Night Football. This week, the one and only David Queener will fill in for Alex Willard as he and Jim Harris will conspire to bring you all the action on WYSH.

Saturday at 3, tune in to WYSH for live coverage of the NASCAR XFinity Series Drive for the Cure 200 from the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and then be back here on Sunday at 1 pm when Merle FM also joins the party for the Monster Energy Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte. It’s a doubleheader weekend of NASCAR playoff racing this weekend on WYSH, and Sunday on Merle FM.