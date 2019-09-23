Woman attempts to flee twice from deputies

A Rocky Top woman was arrested after attempting to flee from Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies not once, but twice, on Saturday night.

Deputy Caleb Laxton reported that he was dispatched to a home on Old Lake City Highway at around 6:15 pm Saturday on a call that a wanted adult was at a home there. Laxton says that when he arrived at the house in the 2000 block of Old Lake City Highway, the individual in question–identified as 30-year-old Kelly Shauna Hamblin–was standing at the top of the driveway about to get into a pickup truck.

Laxton reported that as soon as she saw Laxton and fellow Deputy Zach Bates approaching, she immediately took off running into a wooded area. The two deputies caught up to her and, after a brief struggle, got handcuffs on her and placed her in the back of a patrol vehicle.

While the deputies spoke with Hamblin’s parents, the woman somehow managed to get her hands out from behind her and roll down the window of the cruiser. She opened the door and took off running again, only to be apprehended a second time in another wooded area about 25 yards down the road.

Hamblin was taken to the Anderson County Jail without further incident and charged with one count of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and a felony charge of escaping while in custody, as well as on the two warrants that deputies had been trying to serve.

As of this morning, she remained in custody.