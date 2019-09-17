Home / Obituaries / Windy Su Brock age 41 of Rockwood

Windy Su Brock age 41 of Rockwood passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on November 9, 1977. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Though she was educated to be a paralegal, she loved her work as a hospice CNA and often said it was her calling. She was a very creative person and a talented artist. She was also passionate about her involvement in the drug rehab program MIST. Most of all, her child Jonah Gabriel was the light of her world. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Marcella Boshears Reed, Mildred Long Brock, and Columbus “C.J.” Toby Brock.

Survived by:

Son…………….…….Jonah Gabriel Brock
Twin Sister……….Cindy Lu Kennedy husband DK
Brothers…….……Jason Wayne Brock wife Maranda
                             Andrew Garrick Graves wife Yasmin Stoss
Father……….…..David Brock and wife Wendy
Mother……….….Helen Graves Tammaro and husband Louie

Step-father for many years…. Rick Graves
Grandfather……Gary Reed
Special aunt…..Margaret Daugherty
                            
and a host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11-1PM with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 1:00PM with Chaplain James Dunn and Rev. Jimmy Ault. www.holleygamble.com

