Home / Community Bulletin Board / Wilderness First Aid topic at CRCTU meeting

Wilderness First Aid topic at CRCTU meeting

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 5 Views

“Wilderness First Aid,” a matter of critical importance to hikers, boaters, campers, hunters, anglers and other outdoor folk, will be the topic of Kirk Harris, speaking Thursday, Sept. 12, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Harris is a flight paramedic and director of Continuing Healthcare and Safety Education at Roane State Community College, where he helped create wilderness medicine courses that have been taught for more than 20 years.

The subject of wilderness first aid and survival techniques “is a great and needed topic for the fly fishing enthusiast,” says Harris, who loves to fly fish in the Smokies or on nearby rivers. He lives in Maryville and belongs to the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

WYSH Sports Crew has you covered all weekend

Another sports-filled weekend gets started on WYSH Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.