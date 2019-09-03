Wilderness First Aid topic at CRCTU meeting

“Wilderness First Aid,” a matter of critical importance to hikers, boaters, campers, hunters, anglers and other outdoor folk, will be the topic of Kirk Harris, speaking Thursday, Sept. 12, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Harris is a flight paramedic and director of Continuing Healthcare and Safety Education at Roane State Community College, where he helped create wilderness medicine courses that have been taught for more than 20 years.

The subject of wilderness first aid and survival techniques “is a great and needed topic for the fly fishing enthusiast,” says Harris, who loves to fly fish in the Smokies or on nearby rivers. He lives in Maryville and belongs to the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.