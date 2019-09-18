Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT/Florida Blood Drive in full swing

UT/Florida Blood Drive in full swing

Jim Harris

The annual Tennessee/Florida blood drive competition continues through Friday.

Each year before the UT/Florida football game, MEDIC Regional Blood Center here in East Tennessee and the LifeSouth Blood Center in Florida compete to see which group of fans will donate more blood. Through the first two days of the competition, Tennessee was leading.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s fixed donor locations on Ailor Drive in downtown Knoxville or on Kingston Pike in Farragut as well as the fixed donor centers in Athens, Crossville and on the campus of the University of Tennessee.

Today (Wednesday Sept. 18th), you can donate blood until 7 pm at the Walmart in Sevierville or at the Lowe’s in Harriman until 6 pm.

Donors will receive a movie ticket and a specialty t-shirt as well as coupons for Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salsarita’s, Texas Roadhouse and Papa John’s.

For more information, please visit https://medicblood.org.

