USDA makes more disaster relief money available to Tennesseeans

(USDA press release) U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce Lammers announced last week that USDA is making $150 million in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters. Tennessee Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy announces that there are more than 50 counties eligible for Community Facilities funding.

The $150 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019. The grants may be used for relief in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence; wildfires in 2018; and other natural disasters where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided a notice declaring a Major Disaster Declaration and assigned a FEMA disaster recovery (DR) number. View the list of designated communities as of Sept. 8, 2019. Please check the FEMA website for regular updates and names of additional communities that may be added.

Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale; smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds. For application details and additional information, see page 47477 of the Sept. 10 Federal Register.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement in response to the announcement that $150 million in grants have been made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities Program to further assist areas impacted by natural disasters across our nation. Projects in East Tennessee’s Anderson, Campbell, Hamilton, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union Counties are eligible to receive funding.

“Earlier this year, East Tennessee was devastated by record flooding. Almost immediately, the true nature of the Volunteer spirit was shown as neighbors and local leaders united to help one another with response and recovery efforts. While time has passed, significant damage remains, and we must continue to do all we can to provide relief. I greatly appreciate USDA Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce Lammers and the team at USDA for recognizing the need for continued aid in our communities.”

According to USDA, grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices until all funding has been allocated. For more information on grant assistance eligibility click here.

Following the flooding, Governor Bill Lee sent a request to President Trump to ask for a Major Disaster Declaration. Shortly after, Members of the Tennessee Delegation and Governor Bill Lee sent a letter urging President Trump for quick approval of the disaster declaration request. On April 17th, President Trump approved the Major Disaster Declaration for Tennessee which allowed devastated Tennessee counties to receive relief from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs.