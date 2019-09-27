Unemployment falls in all 95 Tennessee counties

(TDLWD press release/staff reports) Unemployment rates for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties dropped during August 2019 according to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unemployment is now less than 5 percent in 89 of the state’s counties. The August rates in six counties currently sit at 5 percent or greater.

“Many counties saw unemployment decrease by more than a percentage point in August, while several dropped by two percentage points,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “To see lower rates in every county across the state is always a positive sign coming out of the summer months.”

Sevier and Williamson counties had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment in August with a rate of 2.5 percent. Williamson County’s rate dropped by 0.7 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month, while Sevier County decreased by 0.8 of a percentage point.

Clay County recorded the state’s highest August unemployment rate at 6.1 percent, but that represents a 1.9 percent drop from July’s rate. At 6 percent, Hancock County has the second highest rate which is 2.1 percent lower than the previous month’s statistic.

Locally, Anderson County saw unemployment decline by 1.1% from July to August, going from 4.6 to 3.5% in August.

Campbell County’s unemployment decreased from 5.4% in July to 4.2% a month ago, an improvement of 1.2%.

Knox County went from 3.8 to 2.9% in August, while Union County saw unemployment fall from 5.4% in July to 3.9% in August, a decline of 1.5%.

Unemployment in Morgan County also fell by over a full percentage point, going from 5.1% in July to 3.9% in August, and Roane County saw a similar decline, falling from 5.1 in July to 4.0 last month.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment across Tennessee held steady in August matching July’s rate of 3.5 percent.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also remained the same in August at 3.7 percent for the second consecutive month.

The state of Tennessee offers a complete analysis of the August 2019 county unemployment rates through a report you can access with this link.