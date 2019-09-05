Home / Local News / TWRA says no fatalities on state waterways over holiday

Jim Harris

TWRA says that two people suffered injuries over the Labor Day holiday weekend on Tennessee’s waterways.

One person was injured on Douglas Lake, but TWRA did not release the location of the other injury.

TWRA said there were also three incidents that resulted in property damage, one on Cherokee Lake, another on Norris Lake and on Fort Loudoun Lake, where a boat caught fire at the Vol Navy docks near Neyland Stadium Saturday morning. 

TWRA says that there were five arrests for boating under the influence, with three of those arrests made on Norris Lake.

The agency also issued numerous citations for reckless boat operation, and for several children under the age of 12 not wearing life jackets. 

