Two sentenced in Campbell

Jim Harris

On Monday, a Campbell County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure and incest.

Campbell County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton sentenced Michael Joseph Kennedy to the maximum term behind bars in the case investigated by the Jellico Police Department and local and state children’s services agencies.

A Campbell County woman was also sentenced on Monday in a case where she pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into a penal institution. Nichole Larae Marlow was given a seven-year prison sentence after Campbell County jailers found 22 strips of suboxone on her person while being searched. That case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

