Home / Featured / Two of AC’s finest graduate from Academy
Pictured here (L to R) Lt. Danielle Alexander, Det. Scott Gregory, Sgt. Larry Smith, Lt. Carl Bailey, Officer Christian Bailey, Chief Vaughn Becker, Officer Luke Hughes, Sgt. Brandon Floyd, Officer Kristopher Miville.

Two of AC’s finest graduate from Academy

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 65 Views

A pair of Anderson County law enforcement officers graduated from the police academy last week.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lounicia Bolton graduated from the Police Academy at Walters State Community College. Additionally, she was named Outstanding Student of her graduating class. 

Clinton Police Officer Christian Bailey also graduated from the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Walters State Community College.  Bailey, who became a full time Clinton officer in June of this year, and all of the program’s graduates, completed an intensive nine-week, 494-hour course of instruction on basic law enforcement. In addition, Bailey was also awarded a special plaque for “Best Overall” emergency and non-emergency defensive driving.

Pictured here (L to R) Lt. Danielle Alexander, Det. Scott Gregory, Sgt. Larry Smith, Lt. Carl Bailey, Officer Christian Bailey, Chief Vaughn Becker, Officer Luke Hughes, Sgt. Brandon Floyd, Officer Kristopher Miville.

The East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy, in compliance with the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, trains qualified personnel in basic law enforcement procedures and the law of the State of Tennessee through the following programs, Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education; Specialized Law Enforcement Training; and Defensive and Tactical Driver Training.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR welcomes two new AmeriCorps team members

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Management Program, in partnership with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.