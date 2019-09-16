Two of AC’s finest graduate from Academy

A pair of Anderson County law enforcement officers graduated from the police academy last week.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lounicia Bolton graduated from the Police Academy at Walters State Community College. Additionally, she was named Outstanding Student of her graduating class.

Clinton Police Officer Christian Bailey also graduated from the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Walters State Community College. Bailey, who became a full time Clinton officer in June of this year, and all of the program’s graduates, completed an intensive nine-week, 494-hour course of instruction on basic law enforcement. In addition, Bailey was also awarded a special plaque for “Best Overall” emergency and non-emergency defensive driving.

Pictured here (L to R) Lt. Danielle Alexander, Det. Scott Gregory, Sgt. Larry Smith, Lt. Carl Bailey, Officer Christian Bailey, Chief Vaughn Becker, Officer Luke Hughes, Sgt. Brandon Floyd, Officer Kristopher Miville.

The East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy, in compliance with the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, trains qualified personnel in basic law enforcement procedures and the law of the State of Tennessee through the following programs, Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education; Specialized Law Enforcement Training; and Defensive and Tactical Driver Training.