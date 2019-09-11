Two arrested following traffic stop

A traffic stop last week in Clinton turned up drugs and resulted in two arrests.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday September 4th on South Seivers Boulevard when a Clinton police officer pulled over a Subaru with an expired registration. Officer Aubrey Chapman approached the vehicle on the passenger side, and reported that the woman driving the car was shoving a pill bottle into her purse and the male passenger was reaching down toward the floorboard. The officer had both step out of the vehicle, and spotted what turned out to be a small packet of a clear crystal substance that field tested positive for meth sticking out the top of his sock. The officer also had the man, identified as Michael Converse, remove several knives from his person.

The driver, identified as Melanie Farr, told officers the car belonged to her but that she did not have any information on it, including registration or proof of insurance. After getting permission to search the vehicle, officers recovered two pill bottles from Farr’s purse, which also contained several loose pills, including three Gabapentins.

A search of Converse’s belongings turned up two sets of brass knuckles, and a wide array of drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles.

The expired license plate was also found to not belong to the Subaru.

Farr was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession, driving with meth in the vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violations of registration and insurance laws. As of this morning, she remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $13,000.

Converse was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapons and the manufacture, delivery or sale of meth. He, too, remains in custody as of this morning on bonds totaling $107,500.