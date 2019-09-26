Home / Featured / TN State Parks named as one of four finalists for national honor
Representing Tennessee State Parks are, sitting, from left, Josh Gibson, Mike Robertson, and Josh Waggener, and standing, from left, Morgan Gilman, Anne Marshall, Ben Dunn, and Laura Franklin.

TN State Parks named as one of four finalists for national honor

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(Tennessee State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks was recognized Tuesday as one of four finalists for the award of top state park system in the nation at the National Recreation and Park Association annual conference in Baltimore, Md. 

The other finalists for the award were Florida State Parks, Maryland Park Service and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Florida State Parks won the award for best park system. 

The award, part of the 2019 Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, is administered by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. 

“Tennessee State Parks are a part of the fabric of Tennessee communities and are key contributors to the high quality of life our citizens enjoy,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “I want to thank Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their continued support.” 

Agencies were judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of citizens, staff and elected officials. 

“We are honored to be among the top four state park systems in the country,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our park staff across the state who work every day to create lasting outdoor experiences for our guests.” 

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of public parks, recreation and conservation. NRPA’s mission is to advance parks, recreation and environmental conservation efforts that enhance the quality of life for all people. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org

The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration was formed to advance knowledge related to the administration of recreation and parks; encourage efforts to enhance the practice of park and recreation administration; promote public understanding of the importance of parks and recreation; and conduct research, publish scholarly papers and/or sponsor seminars related to park and recreation administration. For more information, visit http://www.aapra.org

For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, visit http://www.nrpa.org/goldmedal.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Friends of the Clinton Public Library announce fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library Fall book sale is October 9th -12th. All …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.