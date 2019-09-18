THSO, AAA announce Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship

(THSO press release) On Tuesday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) joined AAA – The Auto Club Group to announce the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award. The THSO has partnered with AAA – The Auto Club Group to offer one high school senior the opportunity to earn a $3,000 scholarship by working with the THSO’s Reduce TN Crashes program to improve driver safety within their local community.

“The THSO is pleased to join AAA – The Auto Club Group to offer the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Our goal for this scholarship program is to motivate teens to become more engaged, help spread awareness, and improve the safety of our roadways.”

All high school seniors in Tennessee are encouraged to apply. In order to be considered, the student must be nominated by a principal, teacher, mentor, or school resource officer. The student must be a current high school senior who demonstrates leadership qualities, driver safety skills, school involvement, and citizenship/volunteerism. The student must plan to attend a college or university in Tennessee.

In order to apply, the student must register his/her high school in the Reduce TN Crashes program at www.ReduceTNCrashes.org. The student must complete at least one traffic safety activity offered through the Reduce TN Crashes program during the school years of 2016 to 2020. In 500 words or less, the student must write an essay describing how he/she used at least one traffic safety activity to make a difference in a local community. The student nomination, essay, and all application information must be submitted to www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/scholarship by March 31, 2020. The scholarship award recipient will be announced in May 2020.