Three arrested at LaFollette business

LaFollette Police executed a narcotics search warrant at a business on Monday afternoon, capping off what officials called a four-month-long investigation in to suspected drug activity.

The raid occurred at Kitts Tire Shop on Old Jacksboro Pike, and investigators said that three men were arrested during the operation.

They are 34-year-old Joe Ted Kitts of LaFollette, who was picked up on a felony theft warrant; 26-year-old Randy Partin of LaFollette, charged with one count of possessing Schedule II narcotics; and 33-year-old Christopher Stinson of Jacksboro, who was arrested on two counts of possessing Schedule II narcotics.