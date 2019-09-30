THP: No injuries in crash involving ACSD patrol car

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that no one was injured when an Anderson County Sheriff’s Department patrol car was involved in a traffic accident in Knox County on Thursday afternoon.

The THP reports that 59-year-old Terry Walker of Knoxville had been stopped at the intersection of Solway Road and State Route 162 shortly before 6 pm Thursday, when he failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Day, who was driving a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria patrol car.

Day’s cruiser struck the left rear side of the van, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The THP reports that neither man was injured and that Walker was cited for failing to yield the right of way.