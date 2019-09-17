Home / Featured / THP: Knox man dies in 3-car accident Monday in Anderson

THP: Knox man dies in 3-car accident Monday in Anderson

A Knoxville man was killed in a three-car accident Monday afternoon on Norris Freeway in Anderson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 67-year-old Stanley Buckner of Knoxville had been traveling north in a Chevy Ranger on Norris Freeway shortly after 3:30 pm Monday when the Honda Pilot in front of him slowed to make a right-hand turn on to Brushy Valley Road. Buckner’s vehicle clipped the back of the Pilot, causing it to roll over, and sending Buckner’s pickup into the path of an oncoming, southbound Buick Encore. The Encore and the pickup collided head-on, killing Buckner and injuring the driver of the other vehicle, 67-year-old Vickie Hooks of Knoxville.

The driver of the Pilot, 50-year-old Jennifer Zaruba of Heiskell ecaped injury.

The THP says that Buckner had not been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash but that both of the other drivers were.

The road reopened at around 6 pm Monday.

