TDOT Transportation Alternatives Grants coming to Clinton, LaFollette

(TDOT press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced today the award of $13,669,998 Transportation Alternatives Grants statewide in Tennessee.

“Tennessee is committed to continuing to develop safe infrastructure across our states,” Lee said. “These grants will help us reach our goal of being a healthier state and will enhance the lives of Tennesseans by making our communities more accessible and livable.”

The transportation alternatives grant is made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Through these grants, TDOT has funded $386 million in non-traditional transportation projects,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This program has assisted communities all over the state in their efforts to revitalize downtowns, highlight historic areas, provide alternative means of transportation, and increase opportunities for economic development.”

A variety of activities, such as the restoration of historic facilities, bike and pedestrian trails, landscaping and other non-traditional transportation projects, are eligible for grant funds under the federal program.

For more information on TDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, please visit TDOT’s website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/program-development-and-administration-home/local-programs/tap.html

Locally, Clinton received a $566,635 grant that will be used to construct sidewalks along Main Street from North Hicks Street to the Lakefront Park walking trail. The project also includes new pedestrian signals, striping and ADA compliance measures.

LaFollette received a $366,210 grant that will be used for Phase 3 of its downtown improvement project, specifically for building sidewalks along the west side of Indiana Avenue from North Tennessee Avenue to Beech Street. That project also includes ADA compliance measures, brick stamp pavers, striping, pedestrian lighting and other amenities.