TDEC’s mobile household hazardous waste collection service coming to Anderson County

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in four Tennessee counties, including Anderson, as well as Coffee, Dickson and Marshall counties, on Saturday, September 14th. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off location in Anderson County will be the Oak Ridge Public Works Department, at 100 Woodbury Lane, in Oak Ridge, from 9 am to 2 pm, according to an announcement from the state agency.

The local contact is Anderson County Solid Waste Coordinator Geoff Trabalka at (865) 463-6845.

“We encourage all Tennesseans with eligible materials to participate in this no-cost program,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in the press release. “This is a way to dispose of common hazardous materials in an environmentally responsible way.”

Since the program’s inception in 1993, some 350,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage.

Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers.

Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.

According to the TDEC announcement, while household waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) An appointment is also necessary. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Many counties and municipalities meet the needs of local residents by providing collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap – or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous, but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local city or county solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites in their area.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program.html.