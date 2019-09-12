Home / Obituaries / Steve Currier, age 73 of Clinton

Steve Currier, age 73 of Clinton

Steve Currier, age 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church for many years. Having worked for Boeing from 1988 to 2008, retirement was not for him so he rejoined the work force with R.T Clapp. He was a sweet man who loved his family and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He had a great love for nature which lead him across the country traveling, but always making sure to have a hotel room on Monday nights to watch WWE Wrestling. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars, but not just any old cars, it had to be Mopar. He was a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and step-grandfather.

Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Faye Currier in 2013; parents, Bill and Marie Currier; and sisters, Jean and Greta.

Steve is survived by his wife, Brenda Currier; children, Barbara Lambert, Lavancha Taylor and husband Shane and Travis Barton and wife Megan. Grandchildren, Madison, Amber, Dalton, Kaytlynn, Kaylee, Ava Marie and Joshua. Step-daughter, Patricia Crowley and husband David, step-son, Timothy McKamey. Step-grandchildren, Preston, Matthew and wife Mya, Dalton and Jordan.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a service to follow at 8 PM. Family and friends will meet Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:15 AM and go in procession to Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 AM. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Breakfast Fund c/o Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 490 Marlow Circle, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

