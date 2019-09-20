State: Unemployment rate stays level from July to August

(TDLWD press release) Statewide unemployment for Tennessee held steady in August. The latest statistics released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) show the new seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5 percent mirrors the state’s revised rate from July 2019.

Tennessee also recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent during this same time in 2018.

Tennessee reached an all-time low for unemployment earlier this year. For three consecutive months starting in February, the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.2 percent.

Employers across Tennessee added 900 new nonfarm jobs to their payrolls between July and August. The most significant increases occurred in the health care/social assistance sector, followed by administrative/support/waste services, and local government.

Over the last year, nonfarm employment increased by 45,900 jobs across the state. The sectors that experienced the largest gains were leisure/hospitality, professional/business services, and manufacturing.

Across the nation, unemployment dropped in August. The new national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the previous month’s rate.

The state of Tennessee has compiled a complete analysis of the August 2019 unemployment data and it is available through this link.