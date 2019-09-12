State to hold public hearing on TVA proposal to re-route creek, build ash landfill

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on October 24th regarding TVA’s proposal to re-route 3,503 feet of Worthington Branch in the Claxton community of Anderson County in order to construct a landfill and haul road for disposal of coal combustion residual wastes, commonly referred to as coal ash, from the Bull Run Fossil Plant, which is scheduled to close by the end of 2023. Officials are holding this hearing to inform the public of proposed alterations to water resources and solicit comments on water quality issues that could arise as a result of this project, according to the public announcement.

TVA is proposing to reroute approximately 3,503 feet of Worthington Branch to construct a landfill and haul road for disposal of coal combustion residual wastes excavated from current disposal sites. Lost stream resource value will be compensated for on-site through the use of natural stream design, providing an increase of approximately 804 functional feet of stream, according to information provided by the DWR. Lost resource value for fill of 0.3 acres of wetland will be accomplished through purchase of 0.6 credits from the Upper Tennessee River Service Area of the Tennessee Mitigation Fund Wetland Mitigation Bank.

The state has scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, October 24th at Claxton Elementary School regarding the permit application to “allow the public to provide comments on water quality issues that could occur from this project.” Prior to opening the formal public hearing at 6 pm, an informational session will be held with TDEC staff, starting at 5:00. The informational session will have a question and answer format where the public can ask questions of TDEC staff and TVA, as the permit applicant.

After the informational session, the formal hearing will begin. Once the formal public hearing begins, the question and answer format will end, and all public comments will be collected for the hearing record without response.

TDEC staff will provide written responses to all oral and written comments obtained during the public comment period, and provide responses concurrently with the permit determination.

Written comments will be accepted at the hearing and following the hearing through the end of the comment period listed above. The end of the public comment period is November 3rd, 2019.

Please send written comments to

Division of Water Resources

Attn: Scott Hall

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Written comments may also be submitted to water.permits@tn.gov or the permit coordinator’s email at scott.hall@tn.gov.

The permit application and supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, and related comments are available for review at the Division’s Water Resources Permits Data viewer by entering the permit file number listed in this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and/or copied at the address listed above.

EEO/AA/ADAAA inquiries or complaints may be directed to the ADAAA Coordinator, HR Division, at 615-532-0200. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service (800-848-0298). If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo at 615-532-0462 or saul.castillo@tn.gov for more information.

Location: Claxton Elementary School 2218 Clinton Highway Powell, TN 37849

Date: Thursday October 24, 2019

Informational Session: 5:00 – 6:00 pm eastern time

Formal Hearing Session: 6:00 – 7:00 pm eastern time

Public comments will be received concerning the proposed permit action described below:

Applicant: Tennessee Valley Authority

John Kammeyer

1101 Market Street, 5D Lookout Place Chattanooga, TN 37402

(423) 751-8246

Division File Number: NRS17.322

End of Comment Period: November 3, 2019