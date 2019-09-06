Home / Featured / State gives go-ahead for Roane park to reopen

State gives go-ahead for Roane park to reopen

Roane County residents got some good news Thursday when the results of state testing at the Swan Pond Sports Complex showed that it is isafe for the public.

The state departments of Health and Environment & Conservation had been testing the soil on the property adjacent to the TVA Kingston Fossil Plant, which was the site of a devastating coal ash spill in December of 2008. Concerns about whether the spill could lead to health problems in the wake of a lawsuit where cleanup workers successfully sued their employers, alleging that cleaning up the spill left workers with serious, and in some cases, fatal health issues.

The park had been closed since May while the state tested 35 locations across the complex, taking samples from just under the grass to three inches below. Thursday, the state said that there was less than 1% of coal ash in the soil. The state recommended that the park be reopened. While it had been closed, TVA took over maintenance of the property that they had originally given to Roane County as part of its efforts to remediate the area following the spill.

The county will now take over maintenance and upkeep at the Swan Pond Sports Complex, which should be open in time for fall sports.

