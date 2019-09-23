Sponsors sought for Pumpkin Fest

Pumpkin Fest is returning to Grove Center in October.

The free festival is scheduled from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26. It will include kid and pet costume contests, a halloween parade, pie eating contest, trick-or-treating for children, craft vendors, music, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving contest, and more.

The Grove Center Festival Association is looking for local businesses to help sponsor the return of the festival.

All sponsors will have their names announced throughout the day during the festival and:

Gourd Level sponsors ($100) will have their company name included on festival banners.

Pumpkin Level sponsors ($200) will have their company-provided banner carried during the parade, a small company logo included on festival banners, and their company name included in press releases.

Jack-O-Lantern Level sponsors ($300+) will have a company-provided banner located on the entertainment stage, a large company logo on festival banners, and their company name included in press releases.

There is a deadline of October 10 for company logos to be included on festival promotions.

The Grove Center Pumpkin Fest will be highlighting local Grove Center merchants.

For more information on the event and on how to become a festival sponsor, call Sheri at (865) 963-7357.