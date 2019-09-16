Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Smarter than your Smartphone’ Wednesday in OR

The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a lunch and learn called “Smarter than your Smartphone” on September 18 as part of World Wise Wednesdays. The presentation is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. 

Participants are asked to bring their phones and a brown bag lunch to the program. Drinks and dessert will be provided. 

Local Sprint representative Morgan Estes will cover the basics for both Android and Apple devices, along with tips on how to help users get the most out of their gadgets. 

This program is sponsored by Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library. Questions can be directed to the library’s front desk at (865) 425-3455.

