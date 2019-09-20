Home / Community Bulletin Board / Single-lane closures next week on Gatlinburg Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 23 through Wednesday, September 25 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.  

