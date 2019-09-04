RSCC celebrating 20 years in Oak Ridge

Roane State Community College is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Oak Ridge campus with a breakfast and open house on Tuesday, September 10th, and the public is invited.

The open house breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9 am, September 10th in the lobby and City Room of the Coffey/McNally Building at 701 Briarcliff Avenue.

The 120,000-square-foot Coffey/McNally building was dedicated on August 13, 1999 in recognition of Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and former Tennessee Representative David Coffey for their “contributions and leadership in the campaign for the permanent Oak Ridge campus,” according to a press release. The building has a library, bookstore, classrooms, office space, art laboratory, and a music lab.

The 64,000-square-foot, three-story Goff Health Sciences and Technology Building was dedicated in September 2014, named for Gary Goff, who served as Roane State’s president from 2005-2012.

You can reserve a spot at the anniversary breakfast by contacting Sandy Vann at (865) 354-3000, ext. 4802, or vannsl@roanestate.edu.

The event is hosted by the Oak Ridge Campus and the Roane State Foundation, the press release said.