Reverend, climate activist to speak in Oak Ridge

On Sunday, September 29, First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge will host the Reverend Jim Antal, a climate activist. He will teach Sunday school at 9 a.m., following a continental breakfast, and deliver the sermon during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Antal is the author of “Climate Church, Climate World: How People of Faith Must Work for Change.”

Antal is a graduate of Princeton University, Andover Newton Theological School, and Yale Divinity School, which in 2017, honored him with the William Sloane Coffin Award for Peace and Justice.

Antal will also discuss his book at 2 p.m. at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville.

