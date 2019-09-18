Report: County still owns 205 Main

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission rejected a motion to sell the controversial building at 205 Main Street in Clinton to a Nashville developer, meaning that the building will remain in the county’s possession.

According to the Courier News, Commissioner Robert McKamey made a motion to accept the $352,000 bid from the developer just to “be rid of it.,” but that motion failed. The Courier reports that Mayor Terry Frank told commissioners that the building, purchased by the county for $600,000 in late 2017 to be used as a Senior Center, has numerous structural issues beyond the mold that was discovered shortly after the seniors moved into the building. Discussion then turned to whether or not the county could be liable for not disclosing those problems before putting the property up for sale, and what the next steps in the process might be.

As we have since the beginning of this saga, we will keep you updated as developments warrant.

Also on Monday, Tracy Wandell was re-elected as Chairman of the Commission and Commissioner Josh Anderson was elected Vice Chair.