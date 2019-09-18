Reminder: Louie Bluie Festival Sept. 28th

The 13th Annual Louie Bluie Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, and is a celebration of roots music in Appalachia. The festival takes place at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville.

There will be five music stages, including one stage that is devoted solely to child and teen performers.

Among the featured performers will be Evan Carawan, a celebrated American hammered dulcimer player from Knoxville. He’s the son of Guy and Carawan, major players during the Civil Rights era. Guy introduced the song “We Shall Overcome” to the movement. The festival will also have a super talented reggae band (The Natti Love Joys) and an Australian duo (The Weeping Willows) gracing the festival with their talents.

And that’s really just the beginning. The artisan village is just as eclectic and filled with talent. For example, Linda Boucher will be there with her handmade quilts and rugs. Based in LaFollette, Boucher’s designs are high quality and masterful. Jacksboro-based author Carol McClain will be in the village with not just her books, but also her handcrafted stained glass and suncatchers.

Kelly Mules, Faces Gone Wild, will return to do amazing and colorful face painting, and Sarah Manis who grew up in LaFollette will be presenting her unique miniature food jewelry!

This year’s Art Show judges are once again Bryan Wilkerson and Jackie Holloway. Wilkerson, an associate professor at Roane State, teaches and creates in a variety of media. Holloway founded the “A.rtist R.eaching T.alented S.tudents (A.R.T.S.)“ program at the Knoxville’s Boys and Girls Clubs of The Tennessee Valley, and her award-winning work has been compared to that of folk artist Bessie Harvey.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Look for caterpillars all over the festival!

Additional festival information is available at www.LouieBluie.org. For information about the Campbell Culture Coalition, visit www.campbellculturecoalition.org.