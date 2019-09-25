Ragan, Lillard tout college savings

(Press release submitted by Rep. Ragan’s office) On Tuesday, State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) joined Tennessee State Treasurer David Lillard, Jr. in promoting “College Savings Month” this September in an effort to encourage Tennessee families to save and invest for the future cost of higher education.

To celebrate, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away three $529 scholarships. During the month of September, Tennessee residents age 21 and older can enter the scholarship giveaway online at www.TNStars.com/scholarship on behalf of a child 15 or under. Winners will be announced on October 1st, and scholarship money will be deposited to a TNStars account.

“The national student loan debt has surpassed $1.5 trillion, which means parents and students need to start planning and saving their money early,” said Representative Ragan. “To help our families, the Tennessee State Government has created several programs to make college more affordable, such as the Tennessee Investments Preparing Scholars (TIPS) matching program which can provide up to a $500 matching grant per beneficiary, per year, for up to three years. While this is a great tool, more must be done and, as a member of the House Education Committee, I will continue to support legislation that will provide more educational opportunities for all Tennesseans.”

TNStars and TIPS are programs of the Tennessee Department of Treasury. To learn more, visit www.treasury.tn.gov.