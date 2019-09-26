Praise does it again: #1 Southern Gospel station again

Wednesday, the National Quartet Convention hosted the Singing News Magazine Fan Awards with several thousand fans in attendance. Awards were given to all their Number 1’s. From the newest artist to the top quartet, every segment of the industry was honored including radio stations. For an unprecedented four year in a row, our sister station, Knoxville’s WJBZ-FM, Praise 96.3, was voted the Number 1 Southern Gospel Radio Station in the USA. It is a top honor for any radio station.

The award was accepted by Station Manager Jamie Wade Lewis, and on-air personality and music director Dan Bell.

Ms. Lewis said: “God gives us our purpose and the artists give us the messages, and we are the vehicle used to carry the good news of Jesus Christ in song to our listeners, thank you for this honor.”

Mr, Bell thanked all the artists for the “amazing” songs that Praise 96.3 plays to honor God everyday.

WJBZ-FM has been on the air since 1991, when Rev. J Bazzel Mull found a way to put a new station on the air to give sound to the glorious music of our Lord for the masses. Praise 96.3 is now heard all over the world through their website www.praise963.com.

WJBZ-FM is owned and operated by M&M Broadcasting in Clinton.