Patricia Ann Riggs, age 77 of Simpsonville, SC formerly of Anderson County, TN passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at McCall Hospice House.  Patricia was born July 22, 1942 in Anderson County, TN.  She is preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Foy; husband, Larry Riggs; parents and grandparents.

She is survived by:

Daughter………..      Rhonda Ard of Simpsonville, SC

Son………………         Randy Riggs & wife Amanda of FL

Grandchildren…     Kara, Sean, Corey, Megan, Ryan, & Ray

4 Great Grandchildren

The family will have a graveside service 12:30 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Andersonville Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

