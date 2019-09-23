Panthers blow past Dragons, 48-7

The Clinton Dragons fell to 0-5, 0-1 in Region 3-5A to start the 2019 season on Friday, as they lost at Powell 48-7.

Powell jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, as Walker Trusley threw a pair of touchdown passes to Adarius Redmond and Corrion McIntosh scored on a one-yard run. Clinton got on the board midway through the second quarter on a 20-yard Trace Thackerson to Eli Deshomme touchdown pass, but it would be the only Dragon score of the night.

Powell headed to halftime with a 27-7 lead afetr a Trusely touchdown run and a missed extra point.

Trusley scored on a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and then threw a third TD pass to Redmond as the lead ballooned to 41-7. McIntosh scored on the ground again early in the third quarter to make the score 48-7, which triggered the continuos clock through the end of the game.

Trusley was 15 of 16 for 198 yards and the three scores, while Redmond finished with eight catches for 107 yards and the three TDs.

Clinton was outgained by the Panthers (5-0, 3-0) 486-134 and was penalized 11 times in the game.

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0-7- 0-0— 7

Powell 21-6-14-7—48

Scoring

Powell—Adarius Redmond 6 pass from Walker Trusley (Cole Judy kick), 6:37, 1st

Powell—Redmond 32 pass from Trusley (Judy kick), 4:22, 1st

Powell—Corrion McIntosh 1 run (Judy kick), 0:26, 1st

Clinton—Eli Deshomme 20 pass from Trace Thackerson (Noah Grumbach kick), 5:57, 2nd

Powell—Trusley 17 run (kick failed), 0:08, 2nd

Powell—Redmond 10 pass from Trusley (Judy kick), 8:45, 3rd

Powell—Trusley 15 run (Judy kick), 5:28, 3rd

Powell—McIntosh 1 run (Judy kick), 10:07, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 9, Powell 21

Rushes-yards: Clinton 32-68, Powell 26-243

Passing yards: Clinton 66, Powell 243

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-14-1, Powell 18-22-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 46-134, Powell 48-486

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-34.7, Powell 1-44.0

Return yardage: Clinton 114, Powell 68

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-8, Powell 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 11-82, Powell 13-147

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Powell 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 29:55, Powell 18:05

Time of game: 2 hours, 29 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Josh Graham 4-21, Blake Cooper 5-20, Connor Moody 8-20, Xander Allen 4-13, Brandon Hollifield 1-0 Team 1-minus 2, Thackerson 3-minus 2, Deshomme 6-minus 2; Powell: Bailor Hughes 9-90, Trusley 7-64 (2 TDs), McIntosh 5-49 (2 TDs), Jordan Brown 2-15, Amareon Mann 1-13, Jordyn Potts 1-6, Gavin Acuff 1-6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Thackerson 5-14-1 66 (TD); Powell: Trusley 15-16-0 198 (3 TDs), Potts 3-6-0 45

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Evan Winchester 2-30, Deshomme 2-18 (TD), Andy King 1-18; Powell: Redmond 8-107 (3 TDs), Tyler Kirkess 3-84, Hughes 2-19, Gianni Magdos 1-12, JJ Foust 1-12, James Whitehead 1-8, Brown 1-4, Ian Moody 1-minus 3

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Bryce Collins 6-208-34.7; Powell: Hughes 1-44-44.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Winchester 5-93, Hollifield 1-21; Powell: Magdos 1-35

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none; Powell: Magdos 2-33

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: none; Powell: Gage Foster 1-0

Fumble recoveries

(none for either team)

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Powell: Dakota Ogle 1-8