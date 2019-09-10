ORT: McGee receives maximum sentence

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a man convicted earlier this year on charges that included attempted murder, was sentenced Monday in Anderson County Criminal Court to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A jury needed only about an hour in July to convict now 51-year-old McKinley Earl McGee on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury in the January stabbing of Machel Avery.

Avery survived the stabbing, and McGee was apprehended a short distance away from where the incident occurred at a home on Utica Circle on January 12th, 2018.

Oak Ridge Today reports that McGee has filed a motion for a new trial in his case, and that a hearing on that motion is set for November.

