ORT: Man, woman facing meth charges

Jim Harris Local News

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man and woman are facing drug and conspiracy charges after slightly more than 45 grams grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found in a motel room on South Illinois Avenue in May.

18-year-old William Michael Renfro, and 22-year-old Carlie Alise Wisman were charged after a backpack with 45.1 grams of methamphetamine was found in a room at Days Inn on May 7th.

ORT reports that officers also found 9.5 grams of marijuana and a Ruger .357 revolver with six roundsi n the backpack.

Since the motel room is within 1,000 feet of a school zone, the La Petite Academy Daycare, both face the possibility of enhanced penalties if convicted of violated a drug-free school zone.

Renfro has been charged with manufacturing, selling, delivering, or possessing a Schedule II controlled substance; manufacturing, selling, delivering, or possessing a Schedule IV controlled substance; criminal conspiracy; and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Oak Ridge Today reports that Renfro was arrested June 12, and after an order for intensified/felony pre-trial supervision was entered for him in late June, he was released August 21st after serving more than two months in the Anderson County Jail.

Wisman is charged with manufacturing, selling, delivering, or possessing a Schedule II controlled substance; criminal conspiracy; and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Wisman was arrested June 6th and released on bond the next day.

Both face court dates Thursday, September 5th in Anderson County General Sessions Court in Oak Ridge, according to ORT.

