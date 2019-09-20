Home / Local News / ORT: Man pleads guilty to stealing van from wheelchair-bound woman

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Knoxville man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday after he admitted to stealing a van from a woman in a wheelchair in the parking lot of the Red Lobster restaurant in Oak Ridge in June of last year.

31-year-old Bradley Allan Thomas received a 12-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, as well as a two-year sentence for evading arrest, with those sentences to be served consecutively. ORT reports that Thomas will be required to serve 85 percent of that sentence before he could be eligible for a parole hearing. Thomas pushed the woman out of the vehicle and took the van while brandishing a large knife, eventually leading police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed the van, suffering significant injuries..

Thomas entered his guilty plea during a brief hearing in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Thursday morning.

As part of the plea deal, a carjacking charge was dismissed.

Thomas will receive credit for time served. He has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since June 28th of last year, after he was released from the hospital.

