ORPD, Starbucks team up for ‘Coffee with a Cop’

(Oak Ridge PD press release) As part of National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, October 2, the Oak Ridge Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event at Starbucks, located at 1305 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Everyone is invited to stop by from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. for free brewed coffee provided by Starbucks and conversation with Oak Ridge police officers.

October 2, 2019, marks the fourth annual National Coffee with a Cop Day. This will be Oak Ridge Police Department’s first time participating in the national event.

Around the country, law enforcement agencies, businesses, and organizations will host relaxed, informal get togethers where citizens can talk about the issues they feel are important. The aim is to provide everyone with a voice, enhance cultural awareness, and strengthen understanding.

Questions about the Coffee with a Cop event can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504. Additional information about the national campaign can be found online at https://coffeewithacop.com/.