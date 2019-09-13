ORPD hosting car seat check Saturday

(ORFD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, will host a free car seat checkpoint on Saturday, September 14, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2.

Fire Station #2 is located at 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike (near Home Depot). Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no need to pre-register. During the event, car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational material about car seats.

Additionally, Oak Ridge Police will accept walk-ins for car seat checks September 16-20 during Child Passenger Safety Week. Anyone interested in participating can come to ORPD headquarters, located in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building at 200 South Tulane Avenue, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend the car seat inspection to bring the car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install the child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.