ORNL FCU Concert Series concludes Sept. 14

(Submitted) ORNL Federal Credit Union will conclude its 2019 Summer Sessions concert series on Saturday, September 14 with performances by Molly Tuttle and the Alex Leach Band. Summer Sessions is a free concert series for the community featuring bluegrass and American bands from throughout the region. Jim Lauderdale, Steve Gulley and the New Pinnacle, The Travelin’ McCourys, Circus No. 9, Ricky Skaggs, and Kentucky Thunder have also performed during the 2019 concert series.

Singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle is known for her flatpicking, clawhammer, and cross-picking guitar prowess. She was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year award. Opening up for Tuttle will be the Alex Leach Band, a group of young, accomplished musicians led by Leach, an East Tennessee native. You won’t want to miss performances by these up-and-coming bluegrass artists! 

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and hosted from 6:00-9:00 PM at the outdoor pavilion at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck and beverage vendors will be on-site.

Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

