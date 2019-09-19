Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORHPA’s 20th anniversary, new state grant to be celebrated Saturday

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the receipt of an S80,000 state grant for the new Oak Ridge History Museum during a ceremony on Saturday.

The public is invited to Saturday’s ceremony at he Oak Ridge History Museum, located at 102 Robertsville Road.

The museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and the ususal $5 admission fee will be waived all day Saturday.

The ceremony to celebrate ORHPA’s 20th anniversary and the $80,000 state grant will start at 2 pm. State Representative John Ragan, who helped ORHPA apply for the grant, and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally will attend.

The state grant will be used to improve lighting, display, and security systems.

At 3 pm, the museum will host a tribute to the early career of Manhattan Project photographer, Ed Westcott.

ORHPA is a nonprofit organization with more than 200 members.

For more information, contact President Terry Domm at dommta@comcast.net or
Mick Wiest, founder and executive director of ORHPA, at mickwiest@hotmail.com.

