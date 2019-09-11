One arrested in Clinton on drug charges

Early Friday morning, a Clinton police officer arrested a man on several drug related charges following a traffic stop.

Shortly after 1 am Friday, Officer Austin Powell pulled over a Toyota 4-Runner after seeing it run the stop sign at the intersection of West Broad and North Hicks Streets.

Powell made contact with the driver, Donnie Roberts, who told him that he did not have insurance on the vehicle. The front seat passenger at some point during the conversation, volunteered that he had taken meth earlier in the day. K9 Officer Matt Howell and his partner Bronco responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle for the presence of drugs. In addition, Powell reported that after he had gotten Roberts out of the SUV, he could smell marijuana and when asked, Roberts told him he had about 16 grams of it stuffed down his pants.

Officers recovered the bag of marijuana, as well as a small amount of what is believed to be meth, as well as a digital scale, from the car.

Roberts was arrested and charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled susbtance, one count of simple possession, one count of driving with meth, violating the Drug-Free School Zone laws (as the stop was conducted near Clinton Middle School), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, and with running the stop sign.

As of this morning, Roberts remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $35,500.