Oak Ridge Senior Center to temporarily close Sept. 16

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department announced Monday that a temporary closure of the Oak Ridge Senior Center will begin on Monday, September 16th to allow staff to relocate to the new senior center facility.

In a press release issued Monday, the city says that construction of the new center was completed on schedule and that staff can now occupy the space to complete final preparations.

The new Oak Ridge Senior Center is located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, next door to the center’s current temporary location inside the Civic Center’s Recreation Building.

Crews estimate that the senior center closure will remain in effect through at least Wednesday, September 25th, and that during that time, no regularly scheduled senior center activities or programs will take place.

A soft opening date for the new building will be announced once the transition is closer to completion. Information on a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new facility will also be announced soon.

Questions can be directed to the Civic Center front desk for the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.