Home / Featured / Oak Ridge Senior Center to temporarily close Sept. 16

Oak Ridge Senior Center to temporarily close Sept. 16

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department announced Monday that a temporary closure of the Oak Ridge Senior Center will begin on Monday, September 16th to allow staff to relocate to the new senior center facility. 

In a press release issued Monday, the city says that construction of the new center was completed on schedule and that staff can now occupy the space to complete final preparations.

The new Oak Ridge Senior Center is located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, next door to the center’s current temporary location inside the Civic Center’s Recreation Building. 

Crews estimate that the senior center closure will remain in effect through at least Wednesday, September 25th, and that during that time, no regularly scheduled senior center activities or programs will take place. 

A soft opening date for the new building will be announced once the transition is closer to completion. Information on a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new facility will also be announced soon. 

Questions can be directed to the Civic Center front desk for the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Clean the Clinch’ in Oak Ridge September 21st

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and its Healthy Waters …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.