Oak Ridge Senior Center ‘soft opening’ Thursday

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has has announced a soft opening of the new Oak Ridge Senior Center for Thursday, September 26th at 9 am. Normal operating hours will resume on this date, as will most activities. 

Earlier this month, a temporary closure of the Oak Ridge Senior Center was put in place to allow staff to relocate to the recently-constructed facility located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike. As the transition to the new facility nears completion, staff members say they are ready to welcome the first seniors into their new space. 

Final touches are still being applied and those activities will continue over several days following the soft opening.

Plans for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Oak Ridge Senior Center are still being finalized, and details will be announced soon. 

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Senior Center front desk at (865) 425-3999.

