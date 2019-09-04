Oak Ridge churches band together vs. opioids

Two Oak Ridge churches are coming together to help address the opioid crisis, according to a press release.

Abuse of addictive prescription pain pills and other opioids, as well as deaths from overdoses, are plaguing the nation, state, and local communities. In 2018, nearly 200 Americans every day died from drug overdoses.

What are the consequences of opioid use and abuse in Anderson County? What are the overt and hidden costs to our local communities?

To begin to address what organizers call the need for local understanding of this mental health issue and public health crisis, two Oak Ridge churches—First Presbyterian and Oak Valley Baptist—will co-sponsor a series of public forums on three consecutive Sunday afternoons in September on the crisis of drug addiction in Anderson County.

The forum sessions will be held at 1:30 pm each of the next three Sundays in the fellowship hall of the Sanctuary building at First Presbyterian Church, at 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike, on the corner of Lafayette Avenue.

7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, will speak on September 8th on criminal justice and the opioid epidemic.

On September 15th, Jennie Jobe, court director of Morgan County Residential Recovery Court, and two MCRRC residents will speak on recovery from opioid addiction, and David Compton, a board member of Mimi’s Place Inc., will describe services available to grandparents raising grandchildren because of the effects of drug addiction on the generation between.

The medical aspects of addiction, detoxification, recovery, and overdose will be discussed on September 22nd by Michael Yates, director of development of Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, and Catherine Brunson, regional overdose prevention specialist of Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) of Anderson County.