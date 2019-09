Oak Ridge Band to perform in Knoxville Oct. 6

On Sunday, October 6th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its “Dreams in Sound” Concert. The performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, located at 711 South Northshore Drive in Knoxville. Admission is free.

This concert, directed by band leader Shaun Salem, will begin the band’s 2019-2020 indoor concert series with a program of classical, contemporary, and popular music.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or call 865-482-3568.