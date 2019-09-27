No one hurt in Mountain Road house fire

Several fire departments responded to a house fire Thursday night on Mountain Road.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Laxton reported that he was called to the scene in the 600 block of Mountain Road in Andersonville at around 8:30 pm on a report of a house fire. When he arrived, Laxton reported that crews from multiple fire departments were already there battling the fire.

Laxton spoke with the passerby who spotted the fire, and James Oren told the deputy he had been driving down Mountain Road with his girlfriend when he first smelled smoke and then, as it came in to view, spotted flames coming from the house. He told Laxton that he had stopped in front of the house and seen a dog trapped behind a gate on the front porch. While his girlfriend dialed 9111, Oren told Laxton he had knocked the gate off the porch to free the dog and then knocked on the doors and looked in windows to make sure no one was inside.

When reached by telephone, homeowner Michael Bales told the deputy that he was out of town for work and that his live-in girlfriend had been with a relative in the hospital all day.

Damage to the home was significant, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department told Deputy Laxton that they believe the fire was accidental, and most likely was caused by faulty wiring in the laundry room. The Criminal Investigation Division will follow up to determine the exact cause of the fire.