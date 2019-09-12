Nailed! Man arrested after holding woman hostage with a hammer

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman hostage with a hammer inside a Powell residence.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Bison Court shortly before 3:45 pm Wednesday after bail bondsmen trying to take 44-year-old Rickey Moore into custody on a pair of oustanding warrants called 911 and reported that the man had charged at them with a hammer, according to a press release from the ACSD. The bondsmen also reported that Moore was holding a woman hostage with the hammer.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, the bond agents fired a pepper ball gun which deployed CX Gas, which is similar to tear gas, to try and get Moore out of the home, but he still refused to surrender. Deputies donned gas masks and went inside, where they found Moore holding the woman against a wall. Deputies freed the woman and Moore briefly resisted being taken into custody.

In addition to the two outstanding warrants, Moore now faces an additional three counts of aggravated assault as well as charges of domestic assault and resisting arrest.